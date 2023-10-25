A Challenge To Dr. Thomas Cowan's Erroneous Conclusions Regarding Viruses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take the time to understand the real world of microbiology and you will set your mind free from the fear of a natural microorganism harming you. But at the same time, understand that certain microbes do cause harm and appear to be man made. By understanding the knowledge in this introductory video, you will understand how to create chemistry conditions in your body, unfavorable to any infection or disease process occurring.