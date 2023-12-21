Governments and Media roles in War Propaganda | THE WAR YOU DON'T SEE | John Pilger Documentary

A powerful and timely investigation into the media's role in war, tracing the history of embedded and independent reporting from the carnage of World War One to the destruction of Hiroshima, and from the invasion of Vietnam to the current war in Afghanistan and disaster in Iraq.





As weapons and propaganda become even more sophisticated, the nature of war is developing into an electronic battlefield in which journalists play a key role, and civilians are the victims. But who is the real enemy?





Written, Produced and Directed by John Pilger with Alan Lowery





🔴 Want to be notified when we post new videos?

SUBSCRIBE to the channel and click the bell icon - http://bit.ly/SubFIN





This film is under a non-exclusive license from Sideways Films

#JohnPilger #freedocumentary





NOTICE: All of the films uploaded to FilmIsNow are legally licensed, and we have YouTube rights for specific territories. For any copyright issues, please reach out to us first before filing a claim with YouTube. Send us an email at [email protected] detailing your concerns and we'll make sure the matter is resolved immediately





Contact us for any partnership inquiries, content submissions or other requests at [email protected]





#FilmIsNow Movies is the No.1 channel to watch free full movies (action, thrillers, horror, drama) and the best thought-provoking documentaries. The FilmIsNow team is dedicated to providing you with all the best content because just like you we are big movie fans.