BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exploring IPAK EDU & The Universal Declaration of Medical Rights with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler| Ep. 12
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 04/16/2023

Join us for an enlightening discussion with renowned scientist Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, also known as "Dr. Jack," as he dives into research conducted and courses provided at the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK). Dr. Jack and his team are dedicated to growing the relative understanding of the human body and various disciplines. Dr. James Lyons-Weiler is a highly credentialed biomedical research scientist. He has authored numerous scientific papers and books and is a sought-after expert in health and wellness.Show more


His passion for uncovering the truth and his commitment to using science to improve public health are evident as he shares his perspectives on various health-related issues. His dedication to rigorous scientific inquiry and his mission to promote open and honest scientific discourse are hallmarks of IPAK's work. He discusses the importance of evidence-based science and the need for individuals to expand their knowledge to better understand the world around us. He shares his perspective on a recent announcement shaking up the 2024 election.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!

Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan


Find more from Dr. Jack:

Twitter @lifebiomedguru

Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (IPAK): Ipak-edu.org

Join us for our inaugural national conference this year at the Boise Centre (East Building) in Boise, ID, Friday, June 2 - Saturday, June 3, 2023! This will be a two-day conference with a full lineup of excellent speakers each day from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., vendor booths, and a free screening of Steve Deace's movie "Nefarious" on Friday evening. Separately ticketed events include a book signing luncheon on Friday afternoon and a VIP fundraiser dinner on Saturday evening. Visit www.wethepatriotsusa.org for speaker and ticket information.


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW

iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries

Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan

Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV

Sign the petition; Health Status Should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Show less

CSID: 746900e919f99098



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
healthmedicalscientific
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy