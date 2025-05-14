IDF say, destroyed bomb lab in Tulkarm, seizes hundreds of kilograms of munitions during operations in northern Samaria

IDF destroys bomb lab in Tulkarm, seizes hundreds of kilograms of munitions during operations in northern Samaria.

(Samaria, the Hellenized form of the Hebrew name Shomron, is used as a historical and biblical name for the central region of the Land of Israel. It is bordered by Judea to the south and Galilee to the north. The region is known to the Palestinians in Arabic under two names, Samirah, and Mount Nablus)

Adding: IDF airstrike targets vehicle in Hezbollah-linked area of Lebanon, no casualties yet reported. It was totally in flames, probably someone was assassinated? Cynthia