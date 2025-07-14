"FBI Informs Congress That China May Have Tried To Interfere In The 2020 Presidential Election"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI documents released in 2025 apparently show that China's CCP may have tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. The documents have been turned over to Senator Chuck Grassley at the Senate Judiciary Committee for investigation. They show allegations by the CCP of mass-producing fake U.S. driver's licenses to facilitate fraudulent election voting. The licenses were purportedly used to allow thousands of fake mail-in ballots for then candidate Joe Biden. My new video will look at this possible voter fraud, and why many questions concerning are being considered.