"FBI Informs Congress That China May Have Tried To Interfere In The 2020 Presidential Election"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
13 views • 2 months ago

FBI documents released in 2025 apparently show that China's CCP may have tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.  The documents have been turned over to Senator Chuck Grassley at the Senate Judiciary Committee for investigation.  They show allegations by the CCP of mass-producing fake  U.S. driver's licenses to facilitate fraudulent election voting.  The licenses were purportedly used to allow thousands of fake mail-in ballots for then candidate Joe Biden.  My new video will look at this possible voter fraud, and why many questions concerning are being considered.

Keywords
fbichuck grassleysenate judiciary committeeccpelection interference by chinakash patelfbi director kash petelvoting fraud in 2020fake drivers licensesfraudulent mail-in ballotsto help candidate joe bidencounterfeit identity documents
