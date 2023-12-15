USS Eisenhower Aircraft Carrier Withdrawal - Leaving the Persian Gulf under the Observation of High-Speed Boats and Missile-Launching Vessels

The withdrawal of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier from the Persian Gulf.

Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Navy:

The Eisenhower naval group was in the Persian Gulf for less than 20 days and has now left the region.

The presence of this carrier has only propaganda value and holds no operational significance for them, as the intelligent naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards have been monitoring the movements of this naval group on the surface, above the surface, and underwater on a daily and moment-to-moment basis.

➡️Video of the process of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier leaving the Persian Gulf under the observation of high-speed boats and missile-launching vessels of the Revolutionary Guards with the coverage of coastal missiles to the sea and combat drones identifying from the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Adding: John Kirby:

Commercial shipping in the Red Sea is more dangerous today due to Houthis attacks.

The continued Houthis attacks on ships are completely unacceptable, and we will work to ensure a safer flow of ships.