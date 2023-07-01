Quo Vadis





July 1, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Mystic Luisa Piccarreta on the Warning and Great Confusion





The main purpose of the life and times of Luisa Piccarreta were for her to record Jesus’ teachings on the Divine Will and live in this Gift, but, she was also a victim soul unlike any other.





Her sufferings were intimately tied to our times, and her reparation responsible, in part, for mitigating the trials the Church and the world are now entering.





Jesus frequently showed Luisa what was coming upon the earth, visions that are now clearly coming to pass.





The following are the words of Our Lord Jesus to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta for June 18, 1925:





When pondering how it is possible for mankind to return to “living in the Divine Will“, Jesus answers Luisa:





At the most, it may take time; but the centuries will not end until my Will obtains Its purpose…





Do you think that things will always be as they are today?





Ah, no! My Will will overwhelm everything; It will cause confusion everywhere – all things will be turned upside down.





Many new phenomena will occur, such as to confuse the pride of man; wars, revolutions, mortalities of every kind will not be spared, in order to floor man, and to dispose him to receive the regeneration of the Divine Will in the human will.





And everything I manifest to you about my Will, as well as everything you do in It, is nothing but preparing the way, the means, the teachings, the light, the graces, so that my Will may be regenerated in the human will.





God intends to restore in us “the gift of living in the Divine Will.” The impact of this will reverberate throughout the cosmos as the “final word” on human history before the consummation of all things.





The gift of Living in the Divine Will restores to the redeemed the gift that prelapsarian Adam possessed and that generated divine light, life and sanctity in creation.





This new life in Christ, according to the revelations to Luisa Piccarreta, will reach its pinnacle when the human will resurrects in the Divine Will.





Now, the portent of my Redemption was the Resurrection, which, more than refulgent Sun, crowned my Humanity, making even my most tiny acts shine, with such splendor and marvel as to astonish Heaven and earth.





The Resurrection will be the beginning, the foundation and the fulfillment of all goods – crown and glory of all the Blessed.





My Resurrection is the true Sun which worthily glorifies my Humanity; It is the Sun of the Catholic Religion; It is the glory of every Christian.





Without Resurrection, it would have been as though heavens without Sun, without heat and without life.





Now, my Resurrection is the symbol of the souls who will form their Sanctity in my Will. —April 15th (Volume 12).





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWByHr7Dp_U