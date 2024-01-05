Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 1/4/24 w Ivan Raiklin Jason Bermas
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
965 Subscribers
71 views
Published 2 months ago

Get the Latest on the Unsealed Epstein Documents HERE! Alex Jones Explains What Happens Next—THURSDAY FULL SHOW 01/04/24
Documentary filmmaker & expert on globalist sex slavery control networks Jason Bermas will be a doing a deep dive with Alex Jones and other experts! These revelations vindicate the work of millions to bring this evil cabal to justice! Now, thousands have joined the Declaration of Military Accountability letter to bring military leadership to justice for the damage caused by the experimental Covid jabs! Retired Lieutenant Colonels Ivan Raiklin and Doc Chambers join the broadcast to break the latest! Also, Jones’ hit game 'Alex Jones: NWO Wars' is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam! Save 20% on it today!

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerjason bermasklaus schwabstew petersvivek ramaswamy

