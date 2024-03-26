My son JAB John Anthony Bascones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My son died 2/23/24, 3 days before I turned 59 he was 12. He died in front of me. He had an allergic reaction. With no autopsy, nor interviewing. The doctor here in Las Vegas Nevada stamped a “ head Attack. My son did Not have a heart attack. There is more to the events that lead up to my son’s death. I’m looking for like minded people.
find me on Facebook john f Bascones
youtube channel wakeupworld creations. Dedicated to my son
It might pop up. Thank you
thank you Mike Adams for this platform