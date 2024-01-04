RED ALERT Exposing the Globalist Plot to ERADICATE Free Speech Glenn TV Ep 325

Glenn Beck





Jan 3, 2024





The far Left is now trying to invoke the 14th Amendment to kick Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential election ballot. It’s the latest effort to shut him down forever. But tonight, Glenn reveals how those on the Left could soon employ similar tactics to destroy the voices of ordinary Americans like you. For years, you’ve heard the terms “public/private partnership” and “stakeholder capitalism” be uttered by leftists throughout the nation, revealing just part of their sinister plans to undermine the U.S. Constitution. But that’s just what the progressive Left says in public. So, what do some of our nation’s most powerful leaders have planned behind closed doors? Now, thanks to whistleblower testimony, we know just how terrifying their blueprint to destroy YOUR freedom truly is. Tonight, on the latest episode of “Glenn TV,” Glenn reveals those plans … which extend far beyond Washington, D.C. In fact, thanks to what this whistleblower told Michael Shellenberger, we now know this is a GLOBAL effort to entirely thwart the First Amendment, national law, and even the way you THINK. In 2016, Donald Trump’s presidential win and the passing of Brexit shocked the Left so much that it went into overdrive to ensure its power is never lost again. Its plan is now in full motion. But it’s not too late. Watch tonight to find out how we can stand together to stop these evil efforts. Plus, Glenn shows how one of the 1970s’ top-rated television shows — “All in the Family” — connects this ALL together.





