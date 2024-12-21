Your Prices Are About To EXPLODE...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lynette Zang
Dec 21, 2024
Governments around the world have grown unpayable debt levels and intend to expand those levels. At the same time interest rates force higher payments on new debt, including rolled over debt. Easing into an already easy money environment is a recipe for higher and faster inflation. At some point, control will be lost.
Set An Appointment with us here! https://zangenterprises.info/consulta... or Call us @ 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264
We are here to be of service to YOU!
Links used in video:
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/G...
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/med...
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/art...
https://www.gold.org/goldhub/gold-foc...