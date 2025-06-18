On That Day, Politics Changed Forever

We never heard anyone state our problems so clearly.

DJT was just stating the truth everyone else was too afraid to say.

He was right and saw the future — and it was a 3-part tragedy:

1. The warning

2. The invasion

3. The separatist revolt





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (17 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374494009112