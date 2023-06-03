OBGYN and Veteran Warns U.S. Federal Govt. Has become One of the Biggest Mass Murderers in World History!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(June 2, 2023) Brannon Howse interviews Dr. James Thorp who is witnessing in his practice unprecedented numbers of injuries and deaths due to the COVID shots. The "vaccine shedding" phenomenon is real and the corrupt U.S. Federal Government is currently working overtime to take down and discredit the VAERS and V-Safe systems to cover their blood soaked tracks.
