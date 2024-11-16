BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #46 - Balancing Masculine and Feminine Energies and The Power of The Subconscious Mind w/ Rob Nölken
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
5 views • 6 months ago

On this episode I was a guest on the Disorganized Productions Podcast hosted by Rob Nölken and we delved into the ancient texts, spirituality, and modern-day consciousness. I shared some of my allegorical interpretations of religious texts, including the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, and other religious texts.

We discussed what Christ consciousness is, the allegory of the serpent and the eagle, and how these ancient symbols relate to our understanding of oneself and the universe.

We delved into the importance of balancing masculine and feminine energies, the power of the subconscious mind, and the significance of working on oneself mentally, physically, and spiritually.

We touched on the challenges of modern-day society, the influence of the 3 main religions of: government, money, and religion, and how these religions create the prison planet that we live on, the matrix and the entire control system and structure that holds back humanity from elevating its consciousness.


Connect with Rob via any of the links below:


Disorganized Productions Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/7r1d7z999pxgqsihRIqfof

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/disorganizedproductions/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
healthnutritionanunnakispiritualityconsciousnessfitnessthreereligionsanunnagodskingdomwithinescapingthematrixfindingyourselfmasculineandfeminineenergies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy