Episode #46 - Balancing Masculine and Feminine Energies and The Power of The Subconscious Mind w/ Rob Nölken

On this episode I was a guest on the Disorganized Productions Podcast hosted by Rob Nölken and we delved into the ancient texts, spirituality, and modern-day consciousness. I shared some of my allegorical interpretations of religious texts, including the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, and other religious texts.

We discussed what Christ consciousness is, the allegory of the serpent and the eagle, and how these ancient symbols relate to our understanding of oneself and the universe.

We delved into the importance of balancing masculine and feminine energies, the power of the subconscious mind, and the significance of working on oneself mentally, physically, and spiritually.

We touched on the challenges of modern-day society, the influence of the 3 main religions of: government, money, and religion, and how these religions create the prison planet that we live on, the matrix and the entire control system and structure that holds back humanity from elevating its consciousness.





