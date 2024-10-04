Final Phase of War - Black Hats on the Run | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 21

Lt. Col. (RET) Riccardo Bosi returns to the 40KFTV discusses AustraliaOne he is spearheading in Australia with many strategies for other patriots in other countries to learn and apply.





* White hats have black hats on the run

* White hats still remain behind the curtain (This will change)

* We must discern fact from fraud in this clandestine war operation

* Keep the faith – Very important in this final phase

* Weather weapons hit battleground states with death and destruction

* November 5th – requires unequivocal support and military action to restore the Republic

* Australians waking up to the tyranny and beginning to engage in the fight

* Understanding the 7 colored hats

* Belief systems are changing around the world

* Law of War (read it at stormisuponus.com

* Australians are “holding the forkin’ line”

* Australia One purpose and mission defined – Action leading to a free people driven govt.

* Firearms and the willing to use it





REMIDER WHATS BEGUN AND WHATS COMING

- 15-20M illegal entries at the border

- 25,000+ dissidents here from Russia and China

- Cartels and terrorist here ready to be deployed

- UN and NATO

- BLM/ ANTIFA

- Venezuelan and other gangs

- Could this be the million man civilian army bigger and and equipped that BHO talked about?

- Enemies identified defined and are not here to play checkers or chess

- Existential crisis – Not Mayberry RFD

- 200-300 locations – 14 specific cities

- Fires, bridges, power grids key infrastructure

- Microwaved? 5G military grade weapon- boil your blood

- Port closings





What have we witnessed in addition to death and whole towns wiped out?





-Flooded farmlands

-Bridges and dams gone crippling entire towns, villages and cities

- Gangs from Venezuela taking over apartment building in Aurora Colorado

- Pets being eaten

- Chemical explosion I believe in GA

-Massive increased crimes, rapes, murder and store looting across American cities

-Reports of surface to air heat missiles targeting Trumps plane

-Two assignation attempts that we know of

-Talk from Iran about killing Trump

-John Kerry making statements to end the first Amendment

-Banks on the brink

-BRICS ramping up currency supremacy war

-China everywhere you turn

- Devil is coming for us

- Time to up your game – up your confront

- Divine intervention – witness the hand of God

- New Testament moment coming





