Guest Ken O’Keefe informs James Whale's of 20,000 dead kids in Gaza

James Whale’s talk show guest Ken O’Keefe informs them of 20,000 dead kids in Gaza. The only question the British hosts ask is “how many dead terrorists” to later comment on the dead children as “collateral damage”.
Cynthia... The video is from a few months back. I watched the whole interview recently and almost posted it. Found this short one randomly, and now I'm posting the short clip.