WHAT'S ON YOUR QR CODE❓

Take a look at the QR codes and what personal data is held on the code.





Meanwhile:





Dark Web Data Theft Leads To Arrest Of 40 Suspects In Massive Bank Fraud Operation





Authorities have apprehended 40 suspects involved in a large-scale bank fraud operation that relied on personal information stolen from the dark web. The scheme, which targeted unsuspecting victims in the Houston area and beyond, resulted in the theft of between $360,000 and $600,000.





The investigation, dubbed “Operation Cash Back,” revealed that the group behind the fraud was well-organized, with leaders including 23-year-old Gregory Edwards III, 25-year-old Doc Frank, 20-year-old Jayson Gipson, and 21-year-old Lajewel McGilbray. These individuals have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.





Mont Belvieu Police Chief Jimmy Ellison explained that the criminals accessed victims’ bank accounts using stolen data to make unauthorized wire transfers. The group then enlisted friends, family members, and even acquaintances from social media to launder the stolen money through legitimate accounts.





“Once they get the information, they start making wire transfers out of the victim’s bank accounts,” Ellison said. “But, in order for them to be successful, they have to transfer that money into a clean account, and that’s where they began recruiting other people.”





The criminal network extended beyond Texas, with some associates located as far away as Georgia and Illinois. Mont Belvieu police are continuing their investigation to identify additional participants in the scheme.





An online security expert emphasized the importance of protecting personal information by avoiding the reuse of passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and using biometric security options when available. Authorities urge the public to stay vigilant as they work to dismantle the operation and bring all involved to justice.





