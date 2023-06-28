© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Second Hunter Biden whistleblower comes forward
AND HE WALKS WITH A TAP ON THE WRIST.
MARCO POLO RELEASED A 630-PAGE REPORT ON THE BIDEN LAPTOP THAT THOROUGHLY DOCUMENTS 459 CRIMES COMMITTED BY THE BIDEN'S & THEIR ASSOCIATES.
•140 BUSINESS CRIMES
•191 SEX CRIMES
•128 DRUG CRIMES
FREE DIGITAL COPY:
http://BidenCrimes.info
PURCHASE PHYSICAL BOOK:
http://MarcoPolo.support
📜☕Hundreds Of Pages With Pedophiles Names Who Visited Epstein Island Released
🔗https://archive.org/details/epsteindocs/mode/1up
https://twitter.com/Ninja_StuntZ/status/1673797885396172800