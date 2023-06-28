BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 SECOND HUNTER BIDEN WHISTLEBLOWER COMES FORWARD 🚨
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
51 views • 06/28/2023

Source: https://gab.com/Nea/posts/110618281323211803


Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/steveth75737857/status/1673784080356495361?s=20

[temp replacement of thumb] https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2019/may/07/viral-image/fact-checking-joe-biden-hunter-biden-and-ukraine/


🚨Second Hunter Biden whistleblower comes forward


AND HE WALKS WITH A TAP ON THE WRIST.


MARCO POLO RELEASED A 630-PAGE REPORT ON THE BIDEN LAPTOP THAT THOROUGHLY DOCUMENTS 459 CRIMES COMMITTED BY THE BIDEN'S & THEIR ASSOCIATES.


•140 BUSINESS CRIMES

•191 SEX CRIMES

•128 DRUG CRIMES


FREE DIGITAL COPY:

http://BidenCrimes.info


PURCHASE PHYSICAL BOOK:

http://MarcoPolo.support


📜☕Hundreds Of Pages With Pedophiles Names Who Visited Epstein Island Released


🔗https://archive.org/details/epsteindocs/mode/1up


https://twitter.com/Ninja_StuntZ/status/1673797885396172800

Keywords
gundojincestbaalmolechmerrick garlandapollyonwhoresjoseph robinette bidenrobert hunter bidenlaptop from hellashley bidenhomosexual banking mafiairresponsible drug usagetwo-tiered system of justice
