The Great End-Time Delusion (Part 3)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Dean continues his series about the alien deception by exposing the roots of NASA and Catholicism.
" But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived. But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of..." 2 Timothy 3:13-14