BrightLearn - Optimal Wellness: Where Mainstream and Alternative Medicine Meet by Dr. Ralph Golan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
207 views • 3 months ago

In "Optimal Wellness: Where Mainstream and Alternative Medicine Meet," Dr. Ralph Golan draws on his twenty years of experience as a physician to advocate for a holistic approach to health that bridges the gap between conventional and alternative medicine. He highlights the strengths of modern medicine in crisis care and disease management while critiquing its limitations in promoting true wellness and addressing the root causes of chronic diseases. Dr. Golan emphasizes the importance of preventive and wellness medicine, urging a focus on the whole person by considering factors such as nutrition, exercise, psychological well-being and environmental influences. He advocates for supporting the body's natural healing processes through naturopathic principles, minimizing invasive interventions and addressing common denominators of illness like dietary hazards, nutritional deficiencies and psychoneuroimmunology. Dr. Golan introduces the Master Symptom Survey as a tool for patients to identify underlying health issues and engage in informed discussions with their healthcare providers. He underscores the significance of patient education and empowerment, encouraging individuals to take an active role in their wellness journey. Ultimately, "Optimal Wellness" is a comprehensive guide that promotes a lifelong commitment to health, emphasizing the interconnectedness of physical, mental and emotional well-being and the importance of making informed choices for optimal health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
