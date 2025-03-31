Acts Of The Apostles Part #8-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 31 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: Is it hard to imagine the apostle Paul, the greatest Christian that ever lived, as a type of Antichrist? It sure is, but that’s the way it was in the opening days of the early Church. Paul was a relentless persecutor of Christians – men, women and children – made no difference to him, he targeted them, pursued them, caught them and put in the jail to await their death. Their only crime was believing in Jesus of Nazareth as their Saviour, Kind of sounds like Foxe’s Book of Martyrs, doesn’t it? Tonight we meet Saul on the Damascus road and watch what happens when he comes face to face with the risen Lord Jesus.