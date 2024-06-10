LAVROV - We have a special responsibility to pay attention to foreign policy coordination with like-minded partners - BRICS foreign ministers meeting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LAVROV - We have a special responsibility to pay attention to foreign policy coordination - BRICS foreign ministers meeting
We have a special responsibility to pay attention to foreign policy coordination, primarily within the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Group of Twenty (G20), APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), and other multilateral formats. Our contacts with Chinese friends are increasingly positively perceived by countries in the Global South. The circle of our like-minded partners and those willing to cooperate with BRICS and the SCO is steadily expanding – Lavrov at the meeting with Wang Yi.