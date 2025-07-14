Superman Vs. TRUMP - The Great Superman Debate | Maverick News Special!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Special Brodacast:
CALL IN SHOW:
The Great Superman Debate. The new Superman movie opened to the third largest box office take this summer saving DC...but is it WOKE? Is it GOOD? Is it too Political? Tune for the Great Superman Debate and join the conversation, by calling in!
Plus today's top news stories:
* Trump threatens to revoke Rosie ODonnell's Citizenship
* Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Possible Financial Conflicts of Interest REVEALED - The "Brookfield" connection.
* MAGA Meltdown over EPSTEIN Files Continues
