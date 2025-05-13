BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Truth About The Measles Vaccine (2015) - Vaccine Lecture
106 views • 4 months ago

The mainstream media has done little more than to raise emotions, stirring up a nasty battle against those choosing to not vaccinate their children. It's time to raise the level of the conversation. In this lecture, Marc Jaoude (MarkitoNutrition.com) aims to bring both sides together by revealing the real truth about measles and the MMR vaccine. 

Source: https://vimeo.com/120438306 

 

fake newsautismvaccinationvaccinevaccine injurymeaslesmmrherd immunitymeasles outbreakvaccine safetyrevolving doorvaccine risksconflicts of interestvaccine side effectsmarkito nutritionmmr side effectsdr bernadine healychicken littledr julie gerberding
