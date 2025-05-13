The Truth About The Measles Vaccine (2015) - Vaccine Lecture

The mainstream media has done little more than to raise emotions, stirring up a nasty battle against those choosing to not vaccinate their children. It's time to raise the level of the conversation. In this lecture, Marc Jaoude (MarkitoNutrition.com) aims to bring both sides together by revealing the real truth about measles and the MMR vaccine.

Source: https://vimeo.com/120438306

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947