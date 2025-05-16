BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
KIEV CRIES! Russian Army silently removing Torske to Russia
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
3
4 months ago

Kiev is again made to cry, more losing its territory, because this time the soldiers of the Russian Army today began to gain a foothold in Torske advancing on the Krasny Lyman front line, working to hoist the Russian flag there. Visual materials released by the Russian Defense Ministry on May 15, 2025, confirm the presence of Russian assault soldiers from the 67th Motorized Rifle Division of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Zapad Group of Forces, taking part in the assault. Torske, a village in Donetsk region, adjacent to Luhansk region, began to be transferred to Russia, a Russian breakthrough on the eastern bank of Żerebiec River. Drones filming the soldiers of the Army, working silently, going house to house in search of the remains of Kiev's troops in the northern part of the village, and the Russian advance up to 700 meters towards its center, capturing several industrial buildings, indicating a rapid Russian offensive.

In this area, Russian troops are more numerous and better equipped than Kiev's troops. Although it is believed that fighting is still ongoing there, the situation inside the village appears quiet, suggesting that Ukrainian troops have likely retreated before the Russian troops arrived. At one point, soldiers in high spirits raised a Russian Flag on a building north of the village, continuing to move into Ukrainian territory over the past day of the military operation. Torske is now under Russian Army control, taking over from Kiev’s forces, who are fighting a war while continuing to decline, as the Defense Ministry officially confirmed today. This tactical advantage destabilizes the Ukrainian rear and signals a possible accelerated collapse on the Krasny Lyman sector.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
russian controltorskekrasny lyman front line
