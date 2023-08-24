Redpills: The [Bidan] Movie Prequel

The Mother Of All Predictive Programs?

* Legend has it that a Canadian film-maker, Matt Anderson, made this parody video in 2010 entitled “IllumiCorp — Subsidiary Of O.N.E. Corp.”

* It’s scary accurate for a spoof, no?

* That’s called revelation of the method.

* This actor is named Arthur Roberts. His IMDB web page linked to another page entitled “Joe Biden Sworn In As US President On Inauguration Day 2021” (archived here and here), where he was credited for playing the role of Joe Biden.

* He is the man under the mask.

* Or maybe the whole thing is a hoax and Joe is a clone.

* Trust the plan. It’s bigger than we can imagine.

