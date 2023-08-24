BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Redpills: The [Bidan] Movie Prequel
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
285 views • 08/24/2023

The Mother Of All Predictive Programs?

* Legend has it that a Canadian film-maker, Matt Anderson, made this parody video in 2010 entitled “IllumiCorp — Subsidiary Of O.N.E. Corp.”

* It’s scary accurate for a spoof, no?

* That’s called revelation of the method.

* This actor is named Arthur Roberts. His IMDB web page linked to another page entitled “Joe Biden Sworn In As US President On Inauguration Day 2021” (archived here and here), where he was credited for playing the role of Joe Biden.

* He is the man under the mask.

* Or maybe the whole thing is a hoax and Joe is a clone.

* Trust the plan. It’s bigger than we can imagine.

Keywords
deep statejoe bidencabalthe planwwg1wgailluminatipredictive programmingred pillinfiltrationbody doubleinaugurationredpillcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationq planwhite hatsting operationncswicdenazificationlaw of warglobal alliancebelligerent occupation5d chessarthur robertslive-action role play
