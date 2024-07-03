BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Let It Go
A Journal In Songs
A Journal In Songs
34 views • 10 months ago

Once we get through this period of destruction and chaos as mad men attempt to force their New World Order upon the people of the world while reducing the global population by 90 %... we will be faced with rebuilding our homelands with love and kindness and the new prosperity we will realize once the Deep State has been defeated for good. As we learn the truths that were hidden our reality will be shaken, but it will all make sense in time. We must press on...



New version using AI generated backing track and vocals ... 

Keywords
betrayaltruthsrebuilding
