Maria Zeee-Healing for the AGES With Dr. Henry Ealy, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Jana Schmidt

Daily Pulse Ep 84 | Dr. Henry Ealy, Dr. Bryan Ardis, and Dr. Jana Schmidt preview the Healing for the AGES Conference, tackling urgent topics like legislative actions, AI’s threat to healthcare, and the dangers of EMF exposure. They explore how improving soil and water quality can protect health and prevent government land seizures. The doctors stress proactive health control, warning against waiting for crises to act. They also address how devices and WiFi impair independent thinking and well-being.