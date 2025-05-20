Why Would God Forgive Me If I Don’t Deserve It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever felt unworthy of forgiveness? Wondered why a holy God would choose to forgive a sinner like you?
In this heartfelt conclusion to The One Who Forgives and Forgets series, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the reason behind God’s mercy: not your goodness—but His glory.
📖 “I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake…” — Isaiah 43:25 (KJV)
In this final devotion, you’ll discover:
Why God forgives not because of us—but for His own sake
The depth of God’s love shown through complete forgiveness and forgetfulness
What Isaiah, Micah, and the New Testament teach about sin being erased forever
The call to confess and receive the cleansing Christ already paid for
💡 God’s forgiveness is not partial. It’s full, final, and free. Come and receive it today.
📌 Don’t forget to:
👍 Like this video
💬 Comment “Thank You, Lord!”
🔁 Share with someone who needs mercy
🔔 Subscribe for more Words From The Word
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:25The Cleansing Power of Forgiveness
01:37God's Promise of Forgiveness
04:32The Depth of God's Love
04:48Confession and Redemption
05:55The Reason for God's Forgiveness
08:25The Call to Accept Forgiveness
10:35Final Thoughts and Blessings