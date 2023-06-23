mike around the 🌏 was right ( crazy hail now falling-7 hurt Colorado) / wormwood-meteor falls / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





June 23, 2023





Today is now 6/23/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video you'll see first off more asteroid/meteor debri coming in as was recently caught over Chile and Argentina as you'll see in the opening clips. The opening voice audio is from insider mike from around the world who warned days back to expect in around 2 weeks a massive weather system moving in that will bring large hail and hail possibly a foot deep on the ground. Amazingly not long after Mike warned Colorado had a red rock concert pounded and 7 yes the number of God that is 777 or 7 that also represents spiritual completion. ( 7) people were sent to the hospital after tons of hailstones wrecked a concert there in Colorado. So what insider mike warned occured in a small starting way already injuring multiple people though the hail I believe he mentioned is large hail. Like the hail shown in the day after Tomorrow movie with Dennis Quaid where Hollywood acted as If the movie is about manmade global warming. What they don't say is truth its about planet x earths twin sun causing hell on earth. As you'll see the clip from the day after tomorrow movie that will come after a real news report of the hail that hurt people in Colorado... as far as the meteor 111asteroid debri in this clip like I've said many times now are coming in clusters from planet x and from a separate planet x system body. Also coming from 3-4 solar systems getting tracked by NASA with their own debri tails coming into earth's solar system and surrounding us. Though in soon time millions will fall as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams I believe were from christ over the years matching bible prophecy speaking about God giving end times dreams and visions to men and women and children in the last days as spoken in Joel chapter 2 and acts chapter 2 in the bible. You'll see a glowing massive cloud lit up caught by someone else as certain planet x system bodies light up our atmosphere even from far distance away. Also you'll see my own capture from my last planet x system video of the red planet x system body over Europe plus more.

Expect more of these things to occur globally.... It's going to bad and fast and anyone new to my channel I hope you'll read below if Jesus Christ (yeshua) isn't your Lord yet... People have a short time on this planet to make a decision what God they'll serve. Lucifer or God and God's only begotten son christ who loved you and loves you enough to take our sin and guilt on the cross dying and rising from the tomb the third day so that whoever comes to Christ as Lord will be saved and know heaven is where you'll go after this life. Do you have that assurance yet? You can through Christ only.. The world and its ways have and are leading many to a real hell. You all have free will who you'll worship. Time for choosing is now, no sitting on the fence on your decisions. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.

