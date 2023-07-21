The REAL Reasons Why You Should Drink Distilled Water

Learn more about distilled water and find out the top reasons to drink distilled water.





0:00 Introduction: Is distilled water healthy?

0:18 What is distilled water?

2:00 Distilled water benefits

3:43 Is distilled water bad for you?

4:50 Can you drink distilled water while fasting?

6:27 Find out how much water to drink!





Today we’re going to talk about distilled water—what it is and the top reasons to drink distilled water.





Distilled water is basically pure H2O without any impurities, toxins, or minerals. The pH of distilled water is completely neutral, and it has some interesting benefits. If you want to start drinking distilled water, it would be best to make your own.





Health benefits of distilled water:

1. It can help remove certain toxins

2. It can help remove deposits of certain minerals from your joints, arteries, and other tissues

3. It can help reduce the risk of kidney stones or gallstones





If you drink distilled water, it’s important to put the minerals that you need back into your body. You could do this by taking electrolytes with your distilled water. It’s also crucial to consume foods that are high in minerals.





Drinking distilled water while fasting is a great idea because it can help remove toxins from your body. Just be sure to have plenty of electrolytes.





Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:

Dr. Berg, age 57, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.





Follow Me On Social Media:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/FB-DrBerg





Instagram: https://bit.ly/IG-DrBerg





Anchor: https://bit.ly/Anchor-DrBerg





TikTok: https://bit.ly/TikTok-DrBerg





Send a Message to his team: https://m.me/DrEricBerg





Disclaimer:

Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. It should not be used to self-diagnose and it is not a substitute for a medical exam, cure, treatment, diagnosis, and prescription or recommendation. It does not create a doctor-patient relationship between Dr. Berg and you. You should not make any change in your health regimen or diet before first consulting a physician and obtaining a medical exam, diagnosis, and recommendation. Always seek the advice of a physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





#keto #ketodiet #weightloss #ketolifestyle





Thanks for watching! I hope this helps increase your awareness of the top reasons to drink distilled water. I’ll see you in the next video.