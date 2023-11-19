Russia pours smart bombs on Ukraine at the Avdeevka high buildings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Su-34 fighter-bombers of Russian Aerospace Forces poured FAB-500 smart bombs with UPMC on Armed Forces positions of Ukraine in high-rise buildings west of Avdeevka city. The aerial bombs swooped down on several apartment blocks, where Ukrainian troops were entrenched and strengthening their defensive points in residential areas, amid the collapse of Avdeevka.
Mirrored -