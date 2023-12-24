YOUTUBERS THAT WENT MISSING/TAKEN , NEVER TO BE SEEN AGAIN! #Bigfoot2023 #RFB

In this video Im going to cover 2 fellow youtubers that went missing, never to be seen again. Both of these guys have been covered by other channels ad nauseam. But I have a totally different theory on what TOOK these guys. #bigfoot #area51 #sasquatch #youtubers #missing411

00:00 start

01:17 intro

02:15 Kenny veach

16:22 Nic Sonderegger

bigfoot crossroads podcast https://www.bigfootcrossroads.com/

Keeny youtube channel https://youtu.be/0vklFfXBBX0

explore with us youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@ExploreWithUs/videos

exploring mines and other unusual places you-tube channel https://www.youtube.com/@AbandonedMines11/videos

RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9

RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/





Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos



