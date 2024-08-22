BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Insane Health Beneftis of MCT Oil | Dr. Steven Gundry
186 views • 8 months ago

In this exciting episode, join us as we unravel the benefits of MCT oil! Ever wondered what MCT oil is? Well, we're taking a step back to explore the fascinating world of fats and how each type can supercharge your health. ————————————————————————

Order Dr. Gundry's latest book "Gut Check" here:


MCT, short for medium-chain triglycerides, is a potent source comprised entirely of ketones – the energy heroes typically produced from fat cells when your sugar levels dip. These ketones play a vital role in fueling your body, especially during those nights when you're not snacking.


Embark on this journey with us to comprehend how MCT oil can revolutionize your health. We'll simplify the types of MCT oil and provide guidance on selecting the best one for a healthier, more vibrant you. Get ready to explore the science and benefits of MCT oil – your body will thank you!


