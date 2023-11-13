RECALL * Did Your Doctor Tell You About The Covid Vaccine Adverse Side Effects * INFORMED CONSENT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hope
♥️ I applied mine heart to know, and to search, and to seek out wisdom, and the reason of things, and to know the wickedness of folly, even of foolishness and madness: Ecclesiastes 7:25
✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/