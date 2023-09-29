Lara Logan, Truth In Media | “The Rest of the Story” The Brunson Brothers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan | Truth In Media
The Brunson brothers once played their horns to save our souls…
They’ve now put them down to defend our rights.
On this episode of “The Rest of the Story” with Lara Logan, watch the four brothers as they try to convince the Supreme Court that Congress has committed treason.
@Truth_InMedia
@laralogan
https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1707409841562792176?s=20