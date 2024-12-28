Syrian Christians: “You have two solutions. Your cross and your gun.”

“You have two solutions. Your cross and your gun.”

Syrian Christians voice their grievances to Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, accusing the new government of turning Syria into an emirate under foreign jihadist rule. In the Christian town of Maaloula, residents report homes being stolen by foreign fighters.

We are all your soldiers. We are the sons of Christ. We are not minorities. Our demands are clear: keep the oppressors away from us.