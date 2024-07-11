BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bloodline Family Control Traced from Ancient Sumeria to Present Day w/ Dean Henderson
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
1677 views • 10 months ago

Leela: Learn more about Leelas Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shopShow more


BrighteonUniversity: Purchase Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series at https://BrightUniversity.com


Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them Sarah sent me and get the best service and prices in the country.


Political analyst and Author Dean Henderson joins the program to discuss his deep research into the bloodline families that have controlled the world, according to Henderson, since the times of ancient Sumeria. He explains the connects in old transcripts including the dead sea scrolls, the Sumerian tablets, and the Bible. He connects ancient history to modern day. You can follow his work on Substack at https://deanhenderson.substack.com/ or purchase his books at https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dean%20Henderson/author/B008E6QB5K


MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to

