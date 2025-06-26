© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Today, (June 26th vid) Australia officially placed sanctions on Russian singer "Shaman" the author of the "I'm Russian" song. (Shaman's YT channel with his music videos were also removed about a year ago. Good thing that I saved some. ; )
⚡️Penny Wong and the Australian government are fascists criminals.
⚡️By putting official Australian government sanctions on Russian music Australia just loses credibility and makes a mockery of the whole Australian approach to the consolidated list.
⚡️Why is it appropriate to sanction music?
⚡️Why is this song a threat to Australia?
⚡️What the f**k is going through Penny Wong's brain when she makes these decisions on behalf of Australia?
@AussieCossack
Adding, here's Shaman singing this beautiful song. I have several Shaman videos, put his name in the search magnifier on this channel.
'I am Russian' by Shaman:
https://www.brighteon.com/16ee5b53-65ae-4849-a81b-159cfeb5f8ef
Here's my favorite, 'We Will Rise':
https://www.brighteon.com/8fc09c40-b200-4f42-a880-73c014b517f4
Adding:
Vladimir Putin will speak today at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk, the theme of which will be “Strategy for Eurasian Economic Integration: Results and Prospects.”