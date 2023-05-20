BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Jesus Said to Get to Heaven - Explaining the Faith
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
38 views • 05/20/2023

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on May 20, 2023


Exactly how do we get to Heaven? The Bible gives 5 ways for salvation that are easy to understand. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains this critical information so you are not left out of the Book of Life!


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSsnratcuRU

Keywords
heavenjesussalvationchristiancatholic5 waysbook of lifeexplaining the faith
