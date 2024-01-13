Create New Account
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING ABOUT CHEMTRAILS AND GEO ENGINEERING IN AN NBC NEWS REPORT FROM 1980!
Alex Hammer
They were just slipping in the truth and revealing their plans little by little, In plain sight for all the sleeping people to see.


1980 NBC news report about “contrails” and how they were altering cloud formations in positive ways on accident, and how in the future people could pos use this technology to purposefully change the weather for benevolent reasons.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

