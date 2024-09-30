Ben Riesman's footage

This footage provides us with a high-resolution closeup of the area that is about to initiate collapse. The crowds stunning verbal reactions are also vividly captured in great clarity.





​“I zoomed into this particular part of the building where the craziest stuff was happening,” he says. “There were sparks coming out, I could see there was bent metal and I was like, ‘This looks really interesting, I’m going to zoom in there’. And then, of course that’s exactly where the building buckled.” - Ben





"On September 11th, 2001, I was living in Brooklyn and found myself close to the World Trade Towers as they burned and fell to the ground. * Foolishly close, I caught the collapse of the 1st Tower on tape, and was in a crowd of people that ran from and was caught in a huge cloud of dust. In this strange dust storm, I talked to a distressed man who said he was "the building manager", and caught a ride from a Peruvian good Samaritan back to Brooklyn with 2 Japanese girls who had been in the tower when it was hit. Camera rolling the entire time. 10 years later, I took out the tape and watched it again, and am sharing it with you.





* Q: How did it happen that I was there?





I woke up that morning in Brooklyn to the news that the World Trade Towers were on fire. An aspiring videographer, I grabbed my camera and caught what was probably the last train going into lower Manhattan before everything was shut down. When I got above ground I made my way towards the towers, the first of which buckled and collapsed within minutes of my arrival.





I was totally brash and foolish to be so close, to be sure - but in defense of my younger self, I left my house towards what I thought was a fire, and did not know about the planes until later - a fact might have clued me into the severity of the moment." - Ben



