Death Rates and Gun Rights - Favorite Falsehoods Heading into the Election

September 18, 2024 - “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.” This law of propaganda is often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels, but it’s being practiced to perfection in the US. We see it in action through candidate Harris, who is strong on word salads, but weak on policy—so she stresses the lies the Democrats believe will win them the White House. The two that attract our attention this week concern gun rights and death rates.





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.