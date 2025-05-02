© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's first 100 days: What did we get and where is it going?
17 views • 4 months ago
A post-mortem of Trump's first 100 days | India and Pakistan on the verge of war that could go nuclear | Liberal globalist Mark Carney wins Canadian election fueled by Trump's rhetoric | Officials in Spain and Portugal still claim no explanation for massive 12-hour blackout shortly after grid went 100% "renewable" | Ukraine signs Trump's mineral deal | Nick Fuentes "debates" Alex Jones | Is the constantly imminent InfoWars shutdown a psyop? | Michelle Obama renews "Big Mike" debate in strange video clip | Update on US-Iran peace negotiations | FDA covered up dangers of abortion pill | Israelis seriously debate whether babies are innocent and should be bombed
