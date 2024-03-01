© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just The News | Chad Wolf: Biden’s border visit during an election year is ‘not by chance’
Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Homeland Security Department, believes President Joe Biden’s trip to the southern border today is his attempt to shift the blame on Republicans. “I don’t think he’s being very successful at it because I think most Americans can see right through what’s going on,” says Wolf.