Sandy Berger (Jew) was Clinton’s former national security advisor to the U.S.



He was called to testify before the 9/11 commission, but before he went up, he asked for permission to “review documents” in the national archives.



He didn’t review the documents, he destroyed, stole, and took documents (hiding them in his underwear but was caught on tape.)



What were those documents about? They were all the documents related to the pre 9/11 intelligence.



