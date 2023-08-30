False Brethren

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
December 15th, 2019
The rising tide of hatred towards Christians grows more each day. As a follower of Christ, you will experience betrayal from church infiltrates and those only posing as born-again believers. Pastor Dean teaches from 2 Corinthians 11:16-33 and explains the dangers of fully and completely following Jesus Christ.