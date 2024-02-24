Ex-FBI informant arrested again, accused of lying about Bidens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., on why the FBI informant arrest doesn't affect the overall Biden family investigation and says there are still concerns with Hunter and the rest of the Biden family.
