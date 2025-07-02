BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GEORGIA'S DOMINION SYSTEM 🗳❌ DECLARES WRONG WINNER❗ [TIME TO OUTLAW BLACK BOX VOTING]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
91 views • 2 months ago

JOSH DUNLAP - 🚨🚨 BREAKING: Georgia’s Dominion Voting System declared a wrong winner. For The May 22, 2024 DeKalb County, Georgia District 2 Commission Primary.


Even Machine Recount Was Wrong. A hand recount found the voting machines removed 74% of votes of the real winner!


Source: https://x.com/JDunlap1974/status/1939878372596977763

georgiadominion voting systemsblack box votingmulti pronged attackwrong winner
