Pakistan - Imran Khan 'Live' Interview - House Surrounded by Police - "This is pretext for them to do again, conduct a raid and pick me up" - May 17, 2023

Police encircle former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Lahore home in Pakistan. This follows after Khan was freed on bail following days of nationwide protests over his arrest on corruption charges.
Al Jazeera speaks exclusively to Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan.
